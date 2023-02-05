WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
