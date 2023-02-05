WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

