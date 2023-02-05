Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 11,624 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $283.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

