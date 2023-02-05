Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 143,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $356.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

