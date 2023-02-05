Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,630,000 after acquiring an additional 431,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

