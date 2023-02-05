Westpac Banking Corp Has $20.71 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $597.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

