Westpac Banking Corp Has $23.27 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

