Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

