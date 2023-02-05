Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,973 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

