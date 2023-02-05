Westpac Banking Corp Sells 437,394 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,394 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 398.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.