WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $206.91 million and $2.67 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00014639 BTC on major exchanges.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

