Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

