WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.80 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.80 million and $0.51 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.01424529 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014833 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037252 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.01689894 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02959124 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

