Wrapped Everscale Tops 24 Hour Volume of $581,524.98 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $167.12 million and $581,524.98 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,823,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,983,734 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,797,042 with 1,734,957,644 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09672521 USD and is down -11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $717,641.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

