XSGD Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $45.47 million and approximately $396,281.05 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,440,030 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

