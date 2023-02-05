XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $998,432.70

XYO (XYO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $80.28 million and approximately $998,432.70 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00223292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

