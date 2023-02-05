yOUcash Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $957,698.67 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

