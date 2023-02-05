yOUcash Trading Up 1.3% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.48 billion and $957,725.08 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00426562 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.12 or 0.29094859 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00415866 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.