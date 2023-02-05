Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $842,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 353,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

