Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $44.05

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $44.05 or 0.00192193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 7% against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $717.89 million and approximately $60.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00075134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,295,606 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

