ZClassic Price Down 1.2% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $454,445.18 and approximately $33.42 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00192873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00074256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.