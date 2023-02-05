ZClassic Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $459,406.07 and $37.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00192384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00074705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00044842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

