Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% to ~$7.04-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.6 %

ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

