Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 297 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $414,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $207,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,423,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

