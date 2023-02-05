Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

