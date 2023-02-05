Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $442.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

