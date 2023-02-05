Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

