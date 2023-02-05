Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 106 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $406.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,684. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.