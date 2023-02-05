Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 52 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

ITW opened at $246.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

