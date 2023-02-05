Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

