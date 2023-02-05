Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 963 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.58 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

