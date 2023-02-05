Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 10,348 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $116.27.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

