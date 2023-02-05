Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,585 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $522.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

