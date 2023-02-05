ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

