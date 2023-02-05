ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.80. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.
