ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.80. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

