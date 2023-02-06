1,041 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,982. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $283.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.