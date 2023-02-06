10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.90.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

