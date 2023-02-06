112,486 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in EQT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $2,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EQT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

