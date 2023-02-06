12,101 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,420. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.