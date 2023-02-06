14,138 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $74.74. 173,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

