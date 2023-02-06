23,708 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.52. 115,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,126. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

