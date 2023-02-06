2U’s (TWOU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

2U Stock Up 29.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 2U by 101.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in 2U by 65.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

