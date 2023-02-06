347 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.82. 169,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.14 and its 200-day moving average is $297.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,195. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

