4,034 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

