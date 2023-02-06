51,837 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

