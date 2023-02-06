6,115 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 286,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,360. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

