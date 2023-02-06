70,071 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after buying an additional 959,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 439,577 shares of company stock worth $30,000,311 and have sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

