786,291 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 786,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,590,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

