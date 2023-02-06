83,604 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CZR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.06. 428,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

