885,000 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,464,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
