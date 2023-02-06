89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. 160,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 835,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $719.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Insider Activity

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

